Isaac Wood Of Black Country, New Road Leaves Band Due To Mental Health Reasons, Tour Canceled

Lauren Floyd January 31st, 2022 - 2:23 PM

London-based rock band Black Country, New Road are saying goodbye to fellow band member Isaac Wood. The singer/guitarist for the group, Wood, attributes the split to ongoing mental health reasons via his statement on the band’s social media pages. It reads:

“Hello everyone, I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too. And I have tried to make this not true but it is the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time. Together we have been writing songs and then performing them, which at times has been an incredible doing, but more now everything happens that I am feeling not so great and it means from now I won’t be a member of the group anymore. To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way. If you are reading this maybe you have seen some of that. It has been a great pleasure and I would like to say the words ‘Thank You’ to everyone.”

Black Country, New Road were on the hot trail just this past spring with placements at one of southwest’s hottest music festivals SXSW and their livestream set at Queen Elizabeth Hall on the South Bank in London, according to mxdwn. Their long-awaited second album, Ants From Up There, was set to release April 2022, but it along with its respected tours have been canceled. However, according to Brooklyn Vegan, the rest of the band members will continue on as Black Country, New Road.

“Although Isaac won’t be part of the group any longer, the rest of us will be continuing to make music together as Black Country, New Road. In fact, we’ve already started working on it,” the band write in their statement. They proceed to express their gratitude for and great times with Wood and thank fans for their continuous support.