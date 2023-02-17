Crazy Horse Members Announces New Album All Roads Lead Home for March 2023 Release and Share New Song “You Will Never Know”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 17th, 2023 - 12:34 PM

Iconic rock band Crazy Horse are back with a new and album. “You Will Never Know” featuring Nils Lofgren is available today and the first single off the upcoming album All Roads Lead Home, set to be released on Friday, March 31 via Reprise Records.

The new song has a country-folk vibe to it and perfectly encompasses the vibe of this new album.

All Roads Lead Home was born out of pure inspiration by members Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot, as well as Lofgren and Neil Young. Molina, Talbot and Lofgren were recording original songs, each with other musicians and in various locations during the pandemic years, challenging themselves to see what they could do. Young stepped in as the honorary third member of the band, filling in the place Danny Whitten left when he passed in 1972. The results are a wondrous consensus of unforgettable music that Crazy Horse has never before made. Each song is a map of both where we’ve all been and where we might be going and are a reminder of not only the gift of music, but the gift of friendship as well.

All Roads Lead Home track listing is as follows:

1. Rain (Billy Talbot)

2. You Will Never Know (Nils Lofgren)

3. It’s Magical (Ralph Molina)

4. Song Of the Seasons (Neil Young)

5. Cherish (Billy Talbot)

6. Fill My Cup (Nils Lofgren)

7. Look Through The Eyes Of Your HearteartHearthhh (Ralph Molina)

8. The Hunter (Billy Talbot)

9. Go With Me (Nils Lofgren)

Stream “You Will Never Know” here.