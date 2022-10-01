Neil Young & Crazy Horse Announce New Album World Record For November 2022 Release, Shares New Song “Love Earth”

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have readied the first single (“Love Earth”) for their album World Record, due November 18, 2022.

The song, which follows an easy-going, well-ridden melody, explains mother nature’s simple curation of good karma versus bad karma.

In the fresh new recording, Young’s vocals per the note “love earth and love comes back to you” deeply resonate with the adage, “What you give to the universe, you get back” – in this case, how you treat mother nature, she will treat you back.

“Love Earth” narrates the self-conscious theme to respect mother nature to the fullest and never disrespect her. This comes in wake of the modern-day crisis of the much talked about climate change, according to ConsequenceSound.

The song further signifies some form of solution to help slow down the ecosystem issue, by elaborating: “We can bring the seasons back/Can you imagine that?” – highlighting that if recycling and less fossil fuels are used, mother nature can return to her natural glory.

Of course, one song can’t undo the damage overnight it is a gentle reminder that Young and his band are deeply thinking about the world and nature and troubleshooting through the gift of song on how mankind can reverse the damage by a simple act of less loitering and exploiting and a more amplified act of recycling and conserving.

Check out the song now after the jump: