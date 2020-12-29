Slash Hints at Possible New Guns N’ Roses Music in 2021

Home News Aaron Grech December 29th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

Guitarist Slash has hinted that the classic rock outfit Guns N’ Roses will be releasing new music in 2021 during a new interview with Cleveland.com. During the interview he discussed the band’s new Not In This Lifetime tour-inspired pinball machine and his side project alongside Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

“(Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) did a week of initial pre-production and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year. I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff,” Slash explained in the interview. “And prior to that Duff (McKagan) and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on.”

Guns N’ Roses postponed their summer tour until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group attracted some controversy this year for playing a show in Mexico, where attendees were required to take their temperature before entering the venue. This tour will begin on July 10, 2021 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will end in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on August 19, 2021.

Slash along with Corey Taylor, Tommy Vext of Bad Wolves and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard appeared on Nikki Sixx’s Sixx: A.M. “Maybe It’s Time,” which is set to benefit charities assisting with the opioid crisis. The guitarist also appeared alongside Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for the Comandante EP, which featured a cover of the late Eddie Van Halen.