Plain White T’s Return with Acoustic Love Song “Spaghetti Tattoo”

Tatiana Retamar February 13th, 2023 - 4:39 PM

The infamous indie band Plain White T’s are making their debut with a newly released single and music video for their song “Spaghetti Tattoo” which is an acoustic love song which pays homage to a unforgettable date that leadman Tom Higgenson went on.

The song feels very melancholic with the beautiful vocals from Higgenson, as well as the beautiful strums from the guitar. The harmonization of vocals and the guitar creates a very emotional and yet warm feeling when listening to it. The music video shows band members of Plain White T’s appearing as puppets, while also showcasing famous moments throughout the history of film.

Higgenson provides an in depth storyline behind the making of “Spaghetti Tattoo”:

“I went on a great first date with a girl I’d been talking to and DM’ng with for a while,” says Higgenson. “We laughed and drank and got lost in the moment, until we realized that we were the last two people in the restaurant! It felt so good to be out again after those crazy last couple years, and the date left me filled with excitement and optimism about love and life. So the very next day, I grabbed my guitar and wrote this song. She had a spaghetti tattoo on her arm, which was such a fun and silly detail, so I had to include that in the song. It’s definitely a song about noticing and enjoying the little things.”