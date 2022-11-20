Kelela Announces New Album “Raven” For February 2023 Release, Shares New Single “On The Run”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 20th, 2022 - 12:26 PM

Exciting news comes from an Oriel Co. press release about Kelela’s new album Raven that will be released on February 10th, 2023. The news is accompanied by a release of a single from the album called “On The Run.”

The song, produced by Kelela, Yo Van Lenz, Kaytranada, Bambii, & Asmara is said to have a Caribbean-influence. The song’s lyrics tell a story of the chase in a relationship. The Oriel Co. describes the single as an “unconventional dance track that blurs the lines of R&B and atmospheric club music as Kelela flirts with the push and pull dynamics of love.”

Kelela has discussed Raven in an interview, stating “I started this process from the feeling of isolation and alienation I’ve always had as a black femme in dance music, despite its black origins. Raven is my first breath taken in the dark, an affirmation of black femme perspective in the midst of systemic erasure and the sound of our vulnerability turned to power.”

Kelela also released another single from Raven earlier this year in October titled “Happy Ending.”

This album is Kelela’s follow up to her album Take Me Apart that garnered her mainstream success in the alternative R&B & dance music scene.

RAVEN Tracklist:

Washed Away Happy Ending Let It Go On the Run Missed Call Closure Contact Fooley Holier Raven Bruises Sorbet Divorce Enough for Love Far Away

(Photo Credit: Owen Ela)