M83 Shares Five Wonderful New Songs “Water Deep”, “Amnesia”, “Us and the Rest”, “Earth to Sea” and “Radar, Far, Gone”

Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 11:51 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com today artist M83 has shared the songs “Water Deep”, “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone.” All five tunes are from the French multi-instrumentalist’s ninth studio album Chapter 1 and now the artist will be releasing his upcoming album Fantasy on March 17.

As a whole, all five tracks display how M83 has grown as an artist because the instrumentation if fill with stunning sound that displays how creativity can shape music and not to mention that the catchy musical vibes give listeners a taste of what they can be expecting next month when M83 releases his upcoming record.

Fantasy follows M83‘s DSVII LP and the Knife + Heart soundtrack, both of which were released in 2019 and in the following statement the musician talks about how he wants to impact people with his music.

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of ‘Before the Dawn Heals Us.’ The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”