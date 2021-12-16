M83 Unveils Heart-Racing New Music Video For “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea”, Announces Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

French electronic music producer Anthony Gonzalez has just shared a brand new music video for M83’s 2011 track “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea.” The track first debuted alongside the Grammy-nominated Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming which is receiving a 10th anniversary reissue.
The cinematic music video follows a young couple as they drive to the hospital. The pregnant woman is shown experiencing contractions, her face grimacing in pain. Her significant other is shown driving the car, frantically trying to bypass the other cars on the road as they rush to the hospital. This scene reaches its climax as the car collides with a truck, sending the car into the air. As the car flips in the air, the woman’s belly lights up, showcasing the unborn child’s magical powers that ultimately save the family’s lives. In the next scene, the baby’s powers are explored more thoroughly, teasing the audience and leaving them wanting more. The video serves as the prequel to the album’s video trilogy encompassing “Midnight City”, “Reunion” and “Wait.”
Directors Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago had this to say about the video: “The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.”
The 10th anniversary reissue is scheduled for April 15 release and will be pressed on transparent orange vinyl including a new album cover created by Anouck Bertin. Pre-orders can be made here.
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming 10th Anniversary Vinyl Tracklist
A1. Intro
A2. Midnight City
A3. Reunion
A4. Where The Boats Go
A5. Wait
B1. Raconte-Moi Une Histoire
B2. Train To Pluton
B3. Claudia Lewis
B4. This Bright Flash
B5. When Will You Come Home?
B6. Soon, My Friend
C1. My Tears Are Becoming A Sea
C2. New Map
C3. OK Pal
C4. Another Wave From You
C5. Splendor
D1. Year One, One UFO
D2. Fountains
D3. Steve McQueen
D4. Echoes of Mine
D5. Klaus I Love You
D6. Outro
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat