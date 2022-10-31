The Damned’s Original Lineup Perform Together For First Time In Over 30 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Fans of the rock band The Damned have something to cheer about because the original lineup have reunited to play their first show together in more than 30 years. The band announced their reunion tour in 2020 but the shows were postponed because of the pandemic and dates we moved to late this year.

This past weekend The Damned finally kicked off their first leg of the tour in London. The band’s original lineup is Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James. All four gentlemen performed a 21-song setlist where some of the songs were from their two 1977 albums Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Also The Damned performed covers of The Stooges‘s “1970”, The Beatles‘s ‘’Help!’’, “Pills’s” by Bo Diddly and The Rolling Stones‘s “The Last Time”.







The Damned have three more shows scheduled at Manchester on November 3, Glasgow on November 4 and Birmingham on November 5.