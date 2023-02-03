Orbital Release Spellbinding Song “Are You Alive?” featuring Penelope Isles

Home News Trisha Valdez February 3rd, 2023 - 5:01 PM

February 1, 2023, Orbital released the third track from their album Optical Delusion which is said to be released February 17. The song that was released is called Are You Alive? featuring Penelope Isles.

According to a press release Paul Hartnoll talks about the song Are You Alive?, “Are You Alive? came about when I had the instrumental and felt it could do with a delicate vocal. Enter Penelope Isles! They took it away and Lily came up with some killer hooks, we spent a day rearranging the song and Hey Presto! Are You Alive was born.”

Orbital’s song Are You Alive? has a very upbeat almost techno sound to it, Isles’ vocals bring a soft tone to it helping it stay an upbeat yet calm song. This song contains the same beat throughout the duration of it except towards the end where the tempo picks up.

The beat may change but the vocals keep their alluring sound it, although it is a lengthy song the time seems to fly by as you listen to it. It is a song where an end is seen but you won’t know when.

Orbital Optical Delusion – Track List:

01. Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song) (feat. The Mediaeval Baebes) 02. Day One (feat. Dina Ipavic) 03. Are You Alive? (feat. Penelope Isles) 04. You Are The Frequency (feat. The Little Pest) 05. The New Abnormal 06. Home (feat. Anna B Savage) 07. Dirty Rat – With Sleaford Mods 08. Requiem For The Pre Apocalypse 09. What A Surprise (feat. The Little Pest) 10. Moon Princess (feat. Coppe)

