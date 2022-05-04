PREMIERE: Orbital Share Space-Like New Track “Bruce’s Plan” Of The Upcoming Score For New Netflix Show “The Pentaverate“

Home News Alison Alber May 4th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Just before the upcoming release of the new Netflix series, The Pentaverate with Mike Myers, we are happy to premiere one of the songs off the soundtrack to the show. Orbital have worked on the entire score to the series and composed around 50 songs for the show. Today, we are premiering their track “Bruce’s Plan” exclusively and only here.

Orbital are the experimental duo, consistent of the brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll. Together the brothers are now celebrating three decades of making music and pushing genre boundaries. The soundtrack to the show will be released on May 5, via Lakeshore records. It’s the same day the new show featuring Myers in eight (!) roles is set to hit Netflix.

“We had the best fun working with Mike Myers and Tim Kirkby on this show. They really let us off the leash to do our thing. It was a great collaboration,” Paul says about the work with Myers. The duo also goes on and talk a bit more about this particular track, it’s “One of our favourite cues of the show, a nice electro work out. It also features use of the original break beat from the box which is the theme of the show.”

The track features a fast paced electro beat that let’s one imagine what the scene might be like. Sure, someone has a plan, but it sounds quite exciting and thrilling to imagine the main character in the scene. It is common for score tracks to be rather short but this one still gets the listener’s (and watcher’s) attention and the adrenaline rushes quite a bit.

Track List

01. Professor Clark Arrives

02. The Box – Theme

03. Ken and Reilly at C.A.C.A.

04. Patty

05. Drug Cart Ride

06. Pent TV – Ident 1

07. Introducing Mentor

08. Concludiato

09. Approaching Niagara

10. Initiato

11. Donet Makes Your Brown Eyes Blue

12. The Musk

13. The Maester

14. Pool Table Stand off

15. Ken Enters the Pentaverate

16. Let’s Make Some Waves

17. The Demetrius Protocols

18. I’m a Free Man!

19. Skip Arrives

20. Pent TV – News Bed

21. Accusations

22. The Spare Key

23. The Red Robes

24. Pent TV – Ident 2

25. Ken’s Turning Point

26. The Box – Sting horn

27. Hall of Mirrors

28. The Box 3

29. Ken on Trial

30. Bruce Takes Control

31. Patty to the rescue!

32. War Council

33. I’m Sorry

34. Bruce’s Plan

35. Enter Mentor

36. Mentor Reboot

37. Murder Montage

38. Pent TV – Ident 3

39. I’m Just a Local News Guy

40. Reilly all along

41. Lakeside Conversation

42. Get the Canadian!

43. The People Are Too Stupid

44. Charge of the Liechtenstein Guard

45. Don’t Move or the Sheila Gets It!

46. The World Has Changed

47. Pent TV – Orange Alert

48. The Box – Ken into Kentor

49. Kentor Start up

50. The Box – The Septaverate