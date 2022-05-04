mxdwn Music

PREMIERE: Orbital Share Space-Like New Track “Bruce’s Plan” Of The Upcoming Score For New Netflix Show “The Pentaverate“

May 4th, 2022 - 9:00 AM

Just before the upcoming release of the new Netflix series, The Pentaverate with Mike Myers, we are happy to premiere one of the songs off the soundtrack to the show. Orbital have worked on the entire score to the series and composed around 50 songs for the show. Today, we are premiering their track “Bruce’s Plan” exclusively and only here.

Orbital are the experimental duo, consistent of the brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll. Together the brothers are now celebrating three decades of making music and pushing genre boundaries. The soundtrack to the show will be released on May 5, via Lakeshore records. It’s the same day the new show featuring Myers in eight (!) roles is set to hit Netflix.

“We had the best fun working with Mike Myers and Tim Kirkby on this show. They really let us off the leash to do our thing. It was a great collaboration,” Paul says about the work with Myers. The duo also goes on and talk a bit more about this particular track, it’s “One of our favourite cues of the show, a nice electro work out. It also features use of the original break beat from the box which is the theme of the show.”

The track features a fast paced electro beat that let’s one imagine what the scene might be like. Sure, someone has a plan, but it sounds quite exciting and thrilling to imagine the main character in the scene. It is common for score tracks to be rather short but this one still gets the listener’s (and watcher’s) attention and the adrenaline rushes quite a bit.

 

Track List 

01. Professor Clark Arrives 

02. The Box – Theme 

03. Ken and Reilly at C.A.C.A. 

04. Patty 

05. Drug Cart Ride 

06. Pent TV – Ident 1 

07. Introducing Mentor 

08. Concludiato 

09. Approaching Niagara 

10. Initiato 

11. Donet Makes Your Brown Eyes Blue 

12. The Musk 

13. The Maester 

14. Pool Table Stand off 

15. Ken Enters the Pentaverate 

16. Let’s Make Some Waves 

17. The Demetrius Protocols 

18. I’m a Free Man! 

19. Skip Arrives 

20. Pent TV – News Bed 

21. Accusations 

22. The Spare Key 

23. The Red Robes 

24. Pent TV – Ident 2 

25. Ken’s Turning Point 

26. The Box – Sting horn 

27. Hall of Mirrors 

28. The Box 3 

29. Ken on Trial 

30. Bruce Takes Control 

31. Patty to the rescue! 

32. War Council 

33. I’m Sorry 

34. Bruce’s Plan 

35. Enter Mentor 

36. Mentor Reboot 

37. Murder Montage 

38. Pent TV – Ident 3 

39. I’m Just a Local News Guy 

40. Reilly all along 

41. Lakeside Conversation 

42. Get the Canadian! 

43. The People Are Too Stupid 

44. Charge of the Liechtenstein Guard 

45. Don’t Move or the Sheila Gets It! 

46. The World Has Changed 

47. Pent TV – Orange Alert 

48. The Box – Ken into Kentor 

49. Kentor Start up  

50. The Box – The Septaverate

