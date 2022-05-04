PREMIERE: Orbital Share Space-Like New Track “Bruce’s Plan” Of The Upcoming Score For New Netflix Show “The Pentaverate“

Just before the upcoming release of the new Netflix series, The Pentaverate with Mike Myers, we are happy to premiere one of the songs off the soundtrack to the show. Orbital have worked on the entire score to the series and composed around 50 songs for the show. Today, we are premiering their track “Bruce’s Plan” exclusively and only here.
Orbital are the experimental duo, consistent of the brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll. Together the brothers are now celebrating three decades of making music and pushing genre boundaries. The soundtrack to the show will be released on May 5, via Lakeshore records. It’s the same day the new show featuring Myers in eight (!) roles is set to hit Netflix.
“We had the best fun working with Mike Myers and Tim Kirkby on this show. They really let us off the leash to do our thing. It was a great collaboration,” Paul says about the work with Myers. The duo also goes on and talk a bit more about this particular track, it’s “One of our favourite cues of the show, a nice electro work out. It also features use of the original break beat from the box which is the theme of the show.”
The track features a fast paced electro beat that let’s one imagine what the scene might be like. Sure, someone has a plan, but it sounds quite exciting and thrilling to imagine the main character in the scene. It is common for score tracks to be rather short but this one still gets the listener’s (and watcher’s) attention and the adrenaline rushes quite a bit.
Track List
01. Professor Clark Arrives
02. The Box – Theme
03. Ken and Reilly at C.A.C.A.
04. Patty
05. Drug Cart Ride
06. Pent TV – Ident 1
07. Introducing Mentor
08. Concludiato
09. Approaching Niagara
10. Initiato
11. Donet Makes Your Brown Eyes Blue
12. The Musk
13. The Maester
14. Pool Table Stand off
15. Ken Enters the Pentaverate
16. Let’s Make Some Waves
17. The Demetrius Protocols
18. I’m a Free Man!
19. Skip Arrives
20. Pent TV – News Bed
21. Accusations
22. The Spare Key
23. The Red Robes
24. Pent TV – Ident 2
25. Ken’s Turning Point
26. The Box – Sting horn
27. Hall of Mirrors
28. The Box 3
29. Ken on Trial
30. Bruce Takes Control
31. Patty to the rescue!
32. War Council
33. I’m Sorry
34. Bruce’s Plan
35. Enter Mentor
36. Mentor Reboot
37. Murder Montage
38. Pent TV – Ident 3
39. I’m Just a Local News Guy
40. Reilly all along
41. Lakeside Conversation
42. Get the Canadian!
43. The People Are Too Stupid
44. Charge of the Liechtenstein Guard
45. Don’t Move or the Sheila Gets It!
46. The World Has Changed
47. Pent TV – Orange Alert
48. The Box – Ken into Kentor
49. Kentor Start up
50. The Box – The Septaverate