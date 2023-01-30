The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Today English rock band The Smile have announced tour dates for their 2023 North American North American Tour. Things will kick off on June 22 with the band’s first ever show in Mexico City. Then the tour will proceed with stops in Miami, Cleveland, Austin and Philadelphia before the band makes their return to New York where they will headline Forest Hills Stadium on July 7.

In light with the following news, The Smile have also announced a limited edition live EP titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. The release will be strictly available on vinyl and includes songs from the band’s debut album, last year’s A Light for Attracting Attention: “The Opposite,” “Thin Thing,” “The Same,” “Waving a White Flag” and “Free in the Knowledge.” The album also includes The Smile’s own rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses.”

Europe: Live Recordings was recorded in various cities over the course of The Smile‘s first ever tour this past summer. The album will be out out March 10th via XL Recordings and it will only be released on vinyl.

In the past months The Smile released the live album The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) and stopped by the National Public Radio office to play a “Tiny Desk Concert.” Prior to that, the band were the musical guests on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Europe: Live Recordings Tracklist:

A1. The Opposite

A2. Thin Thing

A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses

B1. The Same

B2. Waving A White Flag

B3. Free In The Knowledge

2023 Tour Dates