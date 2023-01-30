The Mars Volta Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 7:48 PM

Today duo The Mars Volta have announced a list of dates of their upcoming of headlining tour which includes stops in Atlanta, Daytona, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Albuquerque before opening up for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in San Diego. All of the shows support The Mars Volta’s prolific year as a band because in September of last year the duo released their seventh studio album The Mars Volta where it became their first new music in a decade.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on February 3 on the band’s website www.themarsvoltaofficial.com

Also the duo embarked on a nationwide tour, which had them performing live as The Mars Volta for the first time in ten years. The shows sold out quickly with many cities adding extra nights due to overwhelming demand, which also sold out.

The Mars Volta became critically acclaimed and it helped guitarist and composer Omar Rodríguez-López along with singer and lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala to be more mature, concise and focused. The album can be streamed and purchased digitally and physically.

Digitally, the album is available in Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and physically on CD and vinyl with Clouds Hill holding an exclusive, kinetic version of the vinyl. Also a special, gold foiled outer sleeve with embossed art is also available on LP, CD and cassette. For more information visit www.cloudshillshop.com

On a mission to “honor our roots and honor our dead”, The Mars Volta made music that fused the Latin sounds Rodríguez-López was raised on with the punk and underground noise he and Bixler-Zavala had immersed themselves in for years and the futuristic visions they were tapping into.

The albums that followed were one-of-a-kind masterpieces, their songs of breath-taking complexity also possessing powerful emotional immediacy. After the group fell silent, a legion of devotees kept up an insistent drum-beat for their return.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates