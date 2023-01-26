The Last Rockstars’ Yoshiki, Miyavi, Hyde and Sugizo Announces Winter 2023 US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

Today Japanese supergroup The Last Rockstars have announced their dates for the Winter 2023 US Tour. Opening for the group will be the all-female rock group Band Maid. The Last Rockstars are Yoshiki (drums and piano), Hyde (vocals), Sugizo (guitar) and Miyavi (guitar).

The band’s first single “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)” was released on December 23, 2022, through Melodee Music. The single is distributed globally by Melodee Music/Ingrooves Music Group. Ingrooves is part of Virgin Music Group, the newly formed global independent music division of Universal Music Group.

Also The Last Rockstars have sold out all six of their scheduled concerts in Tokyo, Los Angeles and New York. Another show in New York was just added for February 3 due to high demand. RecentlyThe Last Rockstars have released the highly anticipated music video for “The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix).”

As for Band Maid, their international activities include performances at Aftershock Festival and several U.S. and European tours. Recently, the band made an appearance in the Netflix film Kate and their music was featured in James Gunn’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max.

The Last Rockstars Tour Dates

1/26 – Tokyo – Ariake Arena (*Sold Out)

1/27 – Tokyo – Ariake Arena (*Sold Out)

1/29 – Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater (*Sold Out)

1/30 – Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater (*Sold Out)

2/3 – New York – Hammerstein Ballroom

2/4 – New York – Hammerstein Ballroom (*Sold Out)

2/10 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium (*Sold Out)