Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Unveil New Video for “Ultimate Hammer;” Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Tatiana Retamar January 29th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

It’s not a drill!! Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has just released a new music video for their 2nd single, “Ultimate Hammer,” off of their upcoming album Land of Sleeper set to released February 12th on Missing Piece Group Records.

The music video starts off with visuals which gives off a nostalgic feeling of glam 80’s rock, with the beams of the bright lights scattering across the stage as the band plays, and the retro filter chosen for the music video fits perfectly to the aesthetic in which the video is displaying.

But, with the vocals that lead singer Matt Baty delivers, the aesthetic of the video does a full 180 to which it creates a diversion of the realism behind what the song really is and from what the Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs wants you to see.

Watch Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’s new music “Ultimate Hammer” below:

But this is not the only surprise Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has decided to gift for their fans as well, they have also announced new U.S Tour Dates set to kick off during the months of March through April. They will begin their first leg of their tour on March 11th at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY!

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are also set to make an appearance at SXSW festival on March 13th in Austin,TX.

See below if Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs would be making a stop within your city this spring!

U.S. Tour Dates:

03/11/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar – SOLD OUT

03/13/23 – 03/18/23 – Austin, TX – SXSW

03/21/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

03/22/23 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

03/24/23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

03/25/23 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

03/26/23 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall

03/28/23 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

03/29/23 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

03/31/23 – Boston, MA – Middle East

04/01/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

04/02/23 – Washington, DC – DC9

04/04/23 – Manhattan, NY – Mercury Lounge