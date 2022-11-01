Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce New Album Land Of Sleeper For February 2023 Release, Share New Track “Mr. Medicine”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 1st, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Today UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has announced their upcoming album Land of Sleeper will be released on February 17 via Missing Piece Group Records. Also the band has shared their new track, “Mr Medicine,” a Stooges-like exploration of powerful, repetitive and uplifting rock from Land of Sleeper.

Land of Sleeper is the heavy-psych/garage-rock band’s fourth studio album and follows 2020’s Viscerals, which Under The Radar described as a “sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal,” while Louder declared it “Utterly enthralling.” Kerrang writes, “melding the fuzzed-up, stripped-back muscle of heavyweights like Black Sabbath and Motörhead to progressive sludginess, then pouring on a generous helping of the wryly abstract humor of IDLES, this third album is a strange, unruly offering.”

Whether dwelling in the realm of dreams or nightmares, the primordial drive of the band is more powerful than ever. Land of Sleeper, the band’s fourth record in a decade of riot and rancor, is testimony to this: the sound of a band not so much reinvigorated as channeling a furious energy, which only appears to gather momentum as the band’s surroundings spin on their axis.

Land of Sleeper Tracklist

1. Ultimate Hammer

2. Terror’s Pillow

3. Big Rig

4. The Weatherman

5. Mr Medicine

6. Pipe Down!

7. Atlas Stone

8. Ball Lightning