The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle Speaks About His Role In “Poker Face”

Peacock has a new TV series starring Natasha Lyonne called Poker Face. Created with the Knives Out/Glass Onion director Rian Johnson, it’s an old-school mystery-of-the-week style detective show receiving rave reviews. In the fourth and most recent episode we meet the fictional band Doxxxology, a one-hit wonder metal band fronted by Chloë Sevigny and featuring Mountain Goats legend Joen Darnielle. Darnielle worked with with Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed to write Doxxxology’s early-2000s hit “Staple Head” as well as their attempted comeback single “Merch Girl.”

Darnielle shared his thought process behind writing “Staple Head,” “In the early 2000s, there was that Hot Topic moment, where bands like Lacuna Coil were doing pretty good. Avenged Sevenfold were getting big. So we thought about that kind of stuff—metallic, very hard. They had a punk sheen, but a metal attitude. So Jamey wrote the music, and all we know about this [from the script] is the chorus is supposed to go, “Staple head!” I had a conversation with my wife about it, because I always try to throw a bunch of extra words into my choruses. My wife said, “No, a chorus for a song like that just goes, ‘Staple head! Staple head!’” [laughs] So I worked the rest of it around that. Jamey hired a local singer from a Judas Priest cover band, a young woman who tracks the vocals that Chloë lip syncs on the show. I wrote the lyrics and the vocal melodies and determined the structure, and Jamey wrote the music and laid down everything else.”