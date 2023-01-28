King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release Music Video For “Astroturf”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 28th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Photo Credit is Mauricio Alvarado

Rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released the music video for their song “Astroturf,” off one of their six albums released in 2022 Changes. Filmed in the band’s Australian studio, watch the seven minute music video below.

“Astroturf” is a 70’s soft-pop song. Changes, the album “Astroturf” is featured on, is a concept album that was originally created in 2017. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard member Stu Mackenzie said the album is “built around this one chord progression – every track is like a variation on a theme.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is set to embark on a European and North American tour this spring. Beginning of Saturday, February 25 at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, Australia and ending on Wednesday, June 21 at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California with a 3 hour marathon set. The band will also play multiple festivals throughout this tour. Find tickets and more information here.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard tour dates are as follows:

2/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre

3/2 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

3/3 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashoulder

3/4 – Tilburg, NE @ 013

3/6 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

3/7 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchenbryggeriet

3/8 – Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

3/9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

3/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Progesja

3/12 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal

3/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

3/15 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

3/16 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

3/17 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

3/18 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/20 – Brussels, DE @ Cirque Royale

3/22 – London,UK @ Alexandra Palace

3/23 – London, UK @ Troxy

3/30 – Sydney, AUS @ Big Top Luna Park

4/1 – Sun. Apr. 2 – Woodwide, AU @ Vintage Vibes Festival

4/6 – Byron Bay, AUS @ Tivoli

4/7 – Byron Bay, AUS @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

5/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

6/1 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

6/2 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

6/3 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

6/4 – Grundy County, TB @ The Caverns Amphitheater

6/7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – EARLY SHOW

6/8 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – LATE SHOW

6/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

6/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

6/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

6/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

6/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

6/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms – SOLD OUT

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

Stream “Astroturf” here.