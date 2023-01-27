Twisted Sister Reunite And Perform For The First Time In Six Years

Home News Trisha Valdez January 27th, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Twisted Sister have reunited after 6 years, and perform live for their fans, Thursday January 26. The group performed at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

According to Consequence Heavy this event was hosted by, “metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.”

The band was introduced and after speeches were given the show was on. The band put their instruments on and played a three-song set. The songs that were played were, “You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll”, “Under the Blade,” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The band seemed to never have lost their touch or heart for the music, they were able to get the crowd onto their feet and were able to have everyone jumping and “rocking out” with them just like in the past.

To watch the band, perform a few of their songs stream below.

