Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is COVID-19 Positive Despite Vaccination, Blames Family Trip to Disney

Despite being fully vaccinated, Dee Snider still contracted COVID-19 . The legendary Twisted Sister singer took to Twitter to share the news, blaming a recent trip by his family to a Disney theme park.

“I … got COVID in spite of the fact that I’m fully vaccinated,” Snider told Ultimate Classic Rock. “It happened a few days ago. This is about day five. It was really minor, like, nothing that Advil and Sudafed [couldn’t handle].”

He continued, “I won’t say that I had no effects. It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness. But like I said, a Sudafed and a couple of Advil and I was just doing everything, business as usual. You know, I said, ‘Maybe I’ll get tested just for the hell of it.’ I got a home test and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’”

Snider’s wife took their grandkids to Disney and believes they had contracted it while there. “They came back and brought it back with them. There was zero enforcement. And then, you know, once you’re through that gate. They say, ‘Well, why would you take your kids there?’ They’re through the gate and the kids are just running for f**kin’ Minnie Mouse, and it’s non-refundable. They don’t give you a thousand bucks back for all of the tickets you bought. It’s like, ‘C’mon grandkids’ — they’ll be hating Grandma for the rest of their lives.”

He then went on to warn followers about the Disney parks. As a warning to his fans, Snider took to Twitter to tell everyone to avoid the Disney parks: “WARNING!! While online & publicly @Disneyland claims strict enforcement of Covid protocols, AT THE PARK THEY ARE DOING NOTHING TO ENFORCE OR PROTECT PEOPLE! My wife & daughter took our grandkids to the park last week & BROUGHT COVID INTO OUR HOME!! STAY AWAY FROM DISNEY!!”

According to Consequence, Snider is set to release his new solo album, Leave a Scar, on Friday, July 30th. He will also be premiering a streaming performance beginning tonight (July 29th). The concert was filmed in front of a live audience back in June in New York.