Sharon Van Etten Announces Deluxe Edition Of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong For November 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Never Gonna Change”

Federico Cardenas October 5th, 2022 - 11:09 PM

The indie singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her recent album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, originally released on May 6. The new release is scheduled to drop on November 11 va Jagjaguwar. Alongside the announcement, Van Etten has dropped a new single entitled “Never Gonna Change,” which will be featured on the upcoming deluxe version.

The new deluxe version of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong will include all original songs, alongside four additional tracks. Two of the tracks, “Porta” and “Used To It,” were originally released as standalone singles prior to the release of the album. The album will also contain two new tracks: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” See the full tracklisting of the new Deluxe album below.

We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

01) Darkness Fades

02) Home to Me

03) I’ll Try

04) Anything

05) Born

06) Headspace

07) Come Back

08) Darkish

09) Mistakes

10) Far Away

11) Never Gonna Change

12) Porta

13) Used To It

14) When I Die

“Never Gonna Change,” acting as track 11 on the deluxe album, acts as a powerful demonstration of Sharon Van Etten’s ability to write powerful, melancholic and cinematic tracks. The song kicks off with the sounds of sweet, reverberated guitar chords, that introduces Van Etten’s strong and gorgeous vocals. As drums and ambient synths begin to dominate the soundscape, the instruments work together to create a sound that is almost as cinematic as it is mesmerizing.

The musician describes the track as being “about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation,” saying that “Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can’t be overcome, they are a constant part of one’s identity to learn to be at peace with.” The track was co-produced by Van Etten and Daniel Knowles. Listen to “Never Gonna Change” via YouTube below.

In July, Van Etten shared a video for her track “Headspace.” We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong follows Van Etten’s 2019 project, Remind Me Tomorrow.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer