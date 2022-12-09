Sharon Van Etten Brings Out Brandon Flowers To Perform “Like I Used To”

Home News Trisha Valdez December 9th, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Sharon Van Etten is currently on tour showing fans her new 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. Van Etten performed twice at the Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, the second night she was joined by The Killers front man Brandon Flowers.

Flowers sang Angel Olsen’s part of the song Like I Used To. Watch an audience clip of the performance posted below.

According to Brooklyn Vegan a tweet was made by Van Etten, “Had such an amazing 2nd show tonight here in Melbourne and the epic Northcote Theatre. Thank you, Brandon Flowers for being such a sincere, humble, beautiful person. Loved singing with you-and Angel Olsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.”

The live version sung between the two was slightly at a faster pace than the original. It was beautifully sung and harmonized Flowers put his heart into the song and had fans cheering the whole night.

It was a simple performance with a red theater curtain and the whole band playing on stage together, there were a few blue lights, and phones held up high to capture the whole experience.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer