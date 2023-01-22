AB-Soul Shares New Music Video For “It Be Like That” Featuring SiR

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 22nd, 2023 - 9:06 PM

Artist Herbert Anthony Stevens IV or known as AB-Soul drops his newest music video for “It Be Like That” featuring SiR which is a song from his recent release album Herbert which debuted in late December 2022.

The music video/song “It Be Like That” directed by Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and AB-Soul, focuses on the rapper’s constant battle with depression, which is a subject that AB-Soul highly speaks about in his recent high-profile interviews in promotion of recent album release of Herbert. One of those high-profile interviews AB-Soul had done was with Charlamagne The God Official Youtube Channel.

During the interview, Charlamagne and AB-Soul speak about his 6-year break from creating an album and he goes on to speak about his battle with addiction to nicotine and as well his ongoing battle with depression and dealing with suicidal thoughts as well.

AB-Soul uses this Herbert as making a clean and change appearance to his return back to the music industry, by displaying his struggles and tragic experiences in life through the art form of music and what best way to start off his new sense of direction no other than the release of his first single since the break “Do Better” to which in the music video gave a deep insight into the obstacles he has overcome.

Herbert has features from artists like Jhene Aiko, James Bay, Russ, Big Sean, Joey Bada$$, and much more!

Check out AB-Soul’s “It Be Like That” featuring SiR on Youtube.