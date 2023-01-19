The Sadies Release Music Video For “More Alone”; Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Today Canadian rockers The Sadies have shared their music video for “More Alone,” which is featured on the band’s 11 studio album Colder Streams. In light of releasing the music video, The Sadies will kick off their U.S. tour beginning February 19 at Off Broadway in St. Louis along with with nine additional dates included.

Filmed, directed and edited by Rick White, the “More Alone” video features live footage filmed and recorded at HIllside Inside Festival 2022 at the River Run Centre in Guelph, Ontario on February 4, 2022, which would be The Sadies’s last live performance with Dallas Good.

In the press release White describes what “More Alone” means to him.

“In music, you’re immortal, and I try to symbolize that with this video. An artist never dies; they’re always alive in the art. Love you Sadies.”

The Sadies‘s band members Travis Good, Mike Belitsky and Sean Dean mention in the press release how grateful they for White’s hard work.