The Sadies Release Music Video For “More Alone”; Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Today Canadian rockers The Sadies have shared their music video for “More Alone,” which is featured on the band’s 11 studio album Colder Streams. In light of releasing the music video, The Sadies will kick off their U.S. tour beginning February 19 at Off Broadway in St. Louis along with with nine additional dates included.
Filmed, directed and edited by Rick White, the “More Alone” video features live footage filmed and recorded at HIllside Inside Festival 2022 at the River Run Centre in Guelph, Ontario on February 4, 2022, which would be The Sadies’s last live performance with Dallas Good.
In the press release White describes what “More Alone” means to him.
“In music, you’re immortal, and I try to symbolize that with this video. An artist never dies; they’re always alive in the art. Love you Sadies.”
The Sadies‘s band members Travis Good, Mike Belitsky and Sean Dean mention in the press release how grateful they for White’s hard work.
“Our dear friend and collaborator Rick White made this video tribute for “More Alone” shortly after Dallas left us, for a song Dallas wrote shortly after Justin Townes Earle passed. It’s beautiful how art can help us heal and how it connects us. We are grateful to share this with all of you. The live footage was taken from our last live performance together at Hillside Inside on Feb. 4, 2022. Much love and thanks to Rick and Brian.”
Tour Dates
February 19 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO
February 20 – Factory Obscura – Oklahoma City, OK
February 21 – Sundown at Granada – Dallas, TX
February 23 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ
February 24 – MIM – Phoenix, AZ
February 25 – Pappy & Harriets – Pioneertown, CA
February 26 – Zebulon – Los Angeles, CA
February 28 – Casbah – San Diego, CA
March 1 – (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Crepe Place – Santa Cruz, CA
March 3 – (((folk yeah))) Presents / The Chapel – San Francisco, CA
March 4 – Volcanic Theatre – Bend, OR
March 5 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR
March 7 – Sunset Tavern – Seattle, WA
March 8 – The Shakedown – Bellingham, WA
April 15 – Union Pool – Brooklyn, NY
April 18 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA
April 20 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC
April 22 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA
April 24 – Big Top Lounge – Houston, TX
April 25 – 3ten Austin City Limits Live – Austin, TX
May 5 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH
May 6 – Skylark – Rochester, NY