Ladytron Announces New Album Time’s Arrow For January 2023 Release, Shares New Single “City Of Angels”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 14th, 2022 - 7:45 PM

On Friday, October 14, Liverpool electronic pop quartet Ladytron announce their highly anticipated seventh studio album Time’s Arrow. Along with the album announcement, the group premiered the lead single “City Of Angels.” The album is set for release via Cooking Vinyl on Friday, January 20, 2023 with a UK tour to follow in March.

“City of Angels” is Ladytron’s first new music released since 2019. Over Ladytron’s insistent analogue backing, the song inverts sensuous imagery into a vision of a near future collapse of cultural memory. “It’s about forgetting,” says member Daniel Hunt , “…how fragile it is”, “…not about one particular place or other, but a merging of them.”

Ladytron return to themes of beauty, disposability and fragility of the culture that surrounds us, and the exhilaration of freeing yourself from those structures on Time’s Arrow. Crystalline melodies enveloped in icy textures and rippling arpeggios, shoegaze, disco, and industrial sounds that combine in their signature electro pop style. The mood of Time’s Arrow is strangely optimistic, freeing – utopian, even. Have they left dystopia behind? “We’re already there,” band member Helen Marnie points out. Time’s Arrow will glide through your heart, from the past to the future.

Time’s Arrow track list is as follows:

City of Angels

Faces

Misery Remember Me

Flight From Angkor

We Never Went Away

The Night

The Dreamers

Sargasso Sea

California

Time’s Arrow

Ladytron UK tour dates are as follows:

March 10th, 2023 – Glasgow, SWG3

March 11th, 2023 – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

March 12th, 2023 – London, Koko

Stream “City Of Angels” here.

Pre-order Time’s Arrow here.