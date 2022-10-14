Ladytron Announces New Album Time’s Arrow For January 2023 Release, Shares New Single “City Of Angels”

On Friday, October 14, Liverpool electronic pop quartet Ladytron announce their highly anticipated seventh studio album Time’s Arrow. Along with the album announcement, the group premiered the lead single “City Of Angels.” The album is set for release via Cooking Vinyl on Friday, January 20, 2023 with a UK tour to follow in March.
Time’s Arrow track list is as follows:
City of Angels
Faces
Misery Remember Me
Flight From Angkor
We Never Went Away
The Night
The Dreamers
Sargasso Sea
California
Time’s Arrow
Ladytron UK tour dates are as follows:
March 10th, 2023 – Glasgow, SWG3
March 11th, 2023 – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace
March 12th, 2023 – London, Koko
Stream “City Of Angels” here.
Pre-order Time’s Arrow here.