Screaming Females Announces New Album Desire Pathway and Share New Single “Brass Bell”

Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Today Don Giovanni Records have announced rock band Screaming Females will be releasing their eighth LP Desire Pathway on February 17. Desire Pathway will be the band’s recent release in over eighteen years. Also in light of the news about the upcoming LP, Screaming Females have shared the single “Brass Bell.”

In the press release singer and guitarist Marissa Paternoster discusses the meaning of “Brass Bell.”

“Brass Bell” is a song about surrendering your autonomy to something so overwhelmingly powerful you willingly relinquish your ambitions and self-worth. My intention was to draw an interesting dichotomy between the muscular nature of the song and the rather bleak, worried lyrics.”

Desire Pathway was recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studios and produced by Matt Bayles. The album captures the Screaming Females at a time when nothing was certain other than their abiding desire to make music together.

Tour Dates

With Heavy Comforter

3/29 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

3/30 W Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

3/31 Atlanta, GA The Earl

4/1 New Orleans, LA Siberia

4/2 Houston, TX The End

4/3 Austin, TX The Ballroom

4/4 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

With Smirk

4/6 San Diego, CA Casbah

4/7 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

4/8 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

4/10 Portland, OR Dante’s

4/11 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw

4/12 Seattle, WA Madame Lous

4/13 Boise, ID The Shredder

4/14 Salt Lake City, UT Beehive

4/15 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

With The Mimes

4/16 Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge

4/18 St Paul, MN Turf Club

4/19 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

4/20 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary

4/21 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

4/22 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit

4/23 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

EU/UK TOUR

Jun 5 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN

Jun 6 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

Jun 7 – Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang (Goldener Salon)

Jun 8 – Groningen, NL – VERA

Jun 9 – Brussels, BE – Botanique (Rotonde)

Jun 10 – Paris, FR – Supersonic

Jun 12 – Brighton, UK – Hope & Ruin

Jun 13 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

Jun 14 – London, UK – Oslo

Jun 15 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

Jun 16 – Glasgow, UK – Nice N Sleazy