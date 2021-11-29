Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster Shares Dynamic New Song And Video “Black Hole” From Upcoming Solo Album Peace Meter

Home News Skyler Graham November 29th, 2021 - 8:35 PM

This Friday, Marissa Paternoster is releasing her solo album Peace Meter. In anticipation of the album, the artist shared its third and final single, “Black Hole.” The music video for the track captures the sense of longing and confusion pouring from the song, as the singer fidgets in a chair questioning how she’ll continue without her lover.



The Screaming Females artist is working with several other musicians on the upcoming album, including Andy Gibbs from the metal band Thou, Shanna Polley from Snakeskin and Kate Wakefield from Lung.

“This song might be one of the truest encapsulations of what Noun would sound like when Andy Gibbs, Marissa Paternoster, Shanna Polley, and Kate Wakefield all contributed equally,” Paternoster said in a press release. “Andy added some appropriately driving drums. Shanna sang like a bird over every appropriate measure, and Kate thought to sit this one out!”

Paternoster shared the first two singles from the album throughout the last two months. In October, she released “White Dove,” which juxtaposes the recent release with its peaceful simplicity. The second single “I Lost You,” however, expresses the same type of loneliness heard in “Black Hole.”

Peace Meter will be available on Dec. 3 via Don Giovanni Records. It is available for pre-order now.