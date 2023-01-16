Suicide Silence Announce New Album Remember… You Must Die For March 2023 Release; Release Music Video For Alter Of Self

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 9:48 PM

Suicide Silence Press Photo 2023

Today Californian deathcore band Suicide Silence have shared their music video “Alter of Self.” The track appears on the band’s seventh and upcoming album Remember… You Must Die which will be released on March 10.

In the press release guitarist Mark Heylmun discusses what kind of musical direction the band took while recording “Alter of Self.”

“‘Alter of Self,’ musically, is a step in a much more melodic direction than the tracks we’ve released as of late. It’s speaking a much different language, but still has all the bone-shattering groove and breakdowns you’d expect from us. Lyrically, the song isn’t difficult to interpret. It’s about doing such a large dose of mind-altering substance or substances that you begin to worship yourself as god. Tune in and drop out on this one.”

You Must Die is produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band hired renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the idea.

The Remember… You Must Die will be available in the following formats:

Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak incl. Coin Standard CD Jewelcase Black LP 500x transp. orange-black marbled LP at CM Distro Wholesale EU, cmdistro.de and Kings Road Merch 300x transp. red LP at EMP 300x white LP at UK outlets and Impericon 500x bright gold-deep blood red splattered LP at Kings Road Merch Ultra clear LP at US outlets 500x black ice LP at US Indie outlets Digital album

REMEMBER… YOU MUST DIE TRACK LISTING: