Suicide Silence Miss Pair Of Performances After Positive Covid-19 Tests Within Tour Camp

Home News Roy Lott November 25th, 2021 - 7:17 AM

Suicide Silence was forced to postpone their scheduled live performance on Tuesday, November 23 at Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY. The band issued a statement about the missed show, saying that it was due to a member of their tour crew testing positive for COVID-19. “There has unfortunately been a positive test within our touring party & out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be missing tonight’s show in Philly & apologize for missing Brooklyn last night. We’ll make it back to you soon! For any shows beyond that, we’ll provide an update leading into the weekend. Stay safe out there everyone!”

They also had to cancel Wednesday’s show in Philadelphia, PA. They are currently on the road in support of their 2020 album Become The Hunter. Fellow bands Jinjer and All Hail The Yeti are set to join the band when the tour continues. There is no word on if additional tour dates will be postponed or canceled.

Te tour follows the band’s unique virtual tour experience last year during the pandemic. The performances were noted as will be geo-gating performances, which provided each location with a special regional performance, accompanied by their own unique sets, exclusive merchandise. Fans were also able to interact with each other throughout the show and were able to oin a post-performance Q&A with the band.

“With touring conditions as they are we want to give these local metal communities a place to come together & experience a new type of SUICIDE SILENCE show,” the band wrote in a statement. “The ability for us to schedule a performance anywhere around the world with each market’s time zone in mind will be a huge positive.”

The group recently performed at the Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, FL alongside Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch DevilDriver, Escape the Fate and Body Count.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi