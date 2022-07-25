Sylvan Esso Announce New Album No Rules Sandy For August 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Didn’t Care”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 7:25 PM

North Carolina based electronic duo Sylvan Esso have officially announced the release of their new album No Rules Sandy. The record is scheduled to arrive on August 12 via Loma Vista Recordings. The pair has also shared a new song entitled “Didn’t Care.”

The song is delightfully catchy and airy with Meath’s melodic vocals complementing the lightness and playfulness of the electronic components. The duo previously released two other songs from the album including “Sunburn” and “Your Reality.”

Speaking on the album, Amelia Meath offered, “‘No Rules Sandy’ feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.” Adding to the discussion, Nick Sanborn commented, “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want. And it’s now, or never. So let’s get out there and do it.”

The duo just finished off their spring 2022 tour dates back in June with an appearance at the Electric Forest Festival. They will be kicking off their summer and fall 2022 tour dates soon with many shows already sold out.

No Rules Sandy Tracklist

1. Moving

2. Look at Me

3. (Bad Fills)

4. Echo Party

5. How Did You Know

6. (Betty’s, May 4, 2022)

7. Didn’t Care

8. (Vegas // Dad)

9. Your Reality

10. (#1vm)

11. Cloud Walker

12. Sunburn

13. (?)

14. Alarm

15. (No Rules Sandy)

16. Coming Back to You

Sylvan Esso Summer & Fall 2022 Tour Dates

7/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Pioneer Works^ SOLD OUT

7/29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

7/30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

7/31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

8/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers^ SOLD OUT

8/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

8/19 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater* SOLD OUT

8/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion* SOLD OUT

8/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

8/23 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

8/25 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion* SOLD OUT

8/26 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium* SOLD OUT

8/27 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium* SOLD OUT

8/30 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann* SOLD OUT

9/1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

9/2 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau*

9/3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion* SOLD OUT

9/4 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center*

9/7 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park* SOLD OUT

9/8 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre* SOLD OUT

9/9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion* SOLD OUT

9/10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion* SOLD OUT

9/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

9/16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/17 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*

9/22 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

9/23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater* SOLD OUT

9/27 – Boise, ID – Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater*

9/29 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park*

9/30 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

10/1 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

10/27-30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

^DJ Set w/ GRRL x Made of Oak

*w/ ODESZA

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna