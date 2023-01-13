Meek Mill Granted Pardon by Pennsylvania Governor

Home News Gracie Chunes January 13th, 2023 - 1:10 PM

On Thursday, January 12, rapper Meek Mill announced that he has officially been pardoned of his conviction on firearms and drug charges by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. Mill took to Instagram where he posted the official pardon statement. This means “total forgiveness by the state for a criminal conviction,” allowing a person to completely clear their criminal record.

Mill was originally convicted in 2008 and sentenced to probation. In 2018, the rapper received a two to four year prison sentence for violating his probation. This sparked a movement and triggered an outcry from criminal justice activists, trending the hashtag #FreeMeekMill. The rapper has since become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform and even launched an organization in 2019 called the REFORM Alliance. According to the organizations website, their aim is “to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”