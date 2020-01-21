John Legend, YG, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin and More to Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Grammy Awards 2020

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 11:09 AM

The late Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle will be honored with an all-star tribute at the upcoming 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26th. The artists who will be on stage for the tribute include gospel legend Kirk Franklin, music producer DJ Khaled, R&B singer John Legend and rappers Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG, who frequently collaborated with the late rapper.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31st 2019. The rapper had purchased extensive property near the area of the store, which was located in Hyde Park on the corner of Slauson Ave. near Crenshaw Blvd. where he had grown up. Prior to his death, the rapper was engaged in various programs to help out with his community, and had even planned to meet with LAPD officials regarding gang violence. Despite this planned meeting, the LAPD have been investigating numerous businesses owned by the late rap artist over alleged gang ties.

The upcoming Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California and will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith, and Blake Shelton.