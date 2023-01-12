Enter Shikari Announce New Album A Kiss for the Whole World for April 2023 Release and Shares New Single “(Pls) Set Me on Fire”

Home News Karan Singh January 12th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

British electronic-rock group Enter Shikari are all set to drop their seventh studio record. The four-piece from St. Albans have announced that A Kiss for the Whole World will be out on April 21, and it’s read single is now here! Listen to “[pls] set me on fire” below:

Lead vocalist and frontman Rou Reynolds said the following about the new release: “Honestly, I thought I was fucked. I’ve never felt so detached from my soul, my purpose, my fucking spirit. I didn’t write music for almost two years. The longest I’d gone before that was two weeks. I was broken. It’s almost as if my brain had asked: “What is the point in music if it cannot be shared? What is the point in writing music if it’s not to be experienced with others?” and then promptly switched itself off. ‘[pls] set me on fire’ grew out of that desperation. This song is a projectile vomit of positive energy. Every emotion trapped inside me for two years, finally set free.”

In the Spring of last year, the band set up a studio in a rusty farmhouse in the coastal town of Chichester. In the pursuit of bringing back some sense of naivety,” they tracked the album using only solar power.

Reynolds continued: “Back to basics. This band – my best friends – bundled into an old farmhouse, miles away from anywhere. Off-grid, and ready to rediscover ourselves. This album is powered by the sun, the most powerful object in our solar system. And I think you can tell. It’s a collection of songs that represent an explosive reconnection with what Enter Shikari is. The beginning of our second act.”

A Kiss for the Whole World tracklist:

A Kiss for the Whole World x (pls) set me on fire It Hurts Leap into the Lightning feed yøur søul Dead Wood Jailbreak Bloodshot Bloodshot (Coda) goldfĭsh ~ Giant Pacific Octopus (i don’t know you anymore) giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity…