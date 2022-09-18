Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds & You Me At Six Share Collaborative New Single “No Future? Yeah Right”

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 18th, 2022 - 8:31 PM

Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

In a new song entitled “No Future? Yeah Right,” British rock band Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds joins English pop-punk emo group You Me at Six to tell a tale of self-determination and the importance of sticking up for oneself in the face of adversity and of others’ own insecurities.

When asked to discuss the inner message of You Me At Six’s newest single, set to feature on the band’s upcoming album Truth Decay, their eighth studio record during their fifteen-year-long career which is set to release sometime early next year, vocalist Josh Franceschi describes this track as “a song that focuses in on breaking the chain of a negative cycle” and demonstrates the toxicity of those kinds of relationships through an ode tinged with the defiance and angst that so often accompanies songs within this genre. Franceschi says, “Sometimes we find ourselves under the spell of others’ insecurities & if you let people hurt you, they will. Nothing is more disappointing than discovering someone’s true colors and them being dark.”

With an electric guitar and a percussionist that invigorates and energizes its listeners, You Me At Six, with the help of Rou Reynolds, has once again sculpted an anthem that motivates their audience and moves them to revolutionize into people that cannot be controlled by anyone other than themselves. Paired with lyrics that relay this same message such as “ It was never personal/And you made that call/Always wanting someone else to blame/But this was all your fault,” and a chorus that repeats “You wanna destroy me/But I’ll never surrender my hope/Don’t try to control me/My future isn’t yours to own,” You Me At Six perfectly demonstrates the ingenuity, impulsivity, and invincibility of modern youth as their song inspires them to take a stand for their own future.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado