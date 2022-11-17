Enter Shikari Share Aggressively Therapeutic New Video & Song “Bull” Featuring Cody Frost

Home News Karan Singh November 17th, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

British electronic rock outfit Enter Shikari have released their second stand-alone single of the year. Following the success of their summer hit, “The Void Stares Back,” the group is back with another knockout track. Check out “Bull” featuring Cody Frost below:

When frontman and vocalist Rou Reynolds began writing a song aimed at bullies, Frost’s voice immediately felt like the right vessel to put forth his message. The above song is a pushback against the corrupting forces that seek to cause damage in our lives — it is a way for us to channel the resulting frustration that builds up within in a healthy manner.

Reynolds shared the following statement regarding the group’s latest song:

Some people seem to crop up in your life, do immense damage to it, and then scuttle off again unscathed and unfazed. Whether it’s harassers or bullies, social media trolls, or ill-considered romantic partners, this song is about those who damage your mental health, your self-esteem, and even your very identity.

We’ve known Cody for years and years now, and consider them a real part of the inner Shikari family. We’ve always known they were a wonderful talent and it’s been great to see them begin to ascend and find their voice.

When I was writing the chorus to Bull I could just immediately hear their voice. It seemed ingrained in the very viscera of the song already. We showed them the track and they came at us with all the passion in the world. Cody has incredible dynamic ability and is able to offer enormous power but with real vulnerability and tenderness never too far away. It was a joy to have them on this one, it all came together so effortlessly and we are all over the moon with the result.

Frost also shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

I can’t tell you how much this collab means to me, and it came at just the right time. I’d been through a hard breakup and lost everything, so when Rory messaged me asking if I wanted to be on a Shikari track, I lost my mind! I’ve been a huge fan of Enter Shikari since I was 15, I even have my favourite track title tattooed on my palms. When I got the news I sat in my room for hours and the lyrics just poured out, I went into the studio with Dan (Weller), who has worked with me on my own music and some of Shikari’s too, to lay down the vocals while the band listened! Filming the video was a dream, my favourite musicians serving me pies!!! It was surreal, and the concept was so fun I just know that Shikari fans are gonna dig it.