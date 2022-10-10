Punk Rock Museum 2023 Opening In Las Vegas To Be Lead By Fat Mike

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2022 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Downtown Las Vegas is making waves in the music scene because on January 13 2023 city will have be opening the doors to The Punk Rock Museum. This landmark will be showcasing thousands of pieces and relics in its 12,000-square-foot space. Pieces and relics include Debbie Harry’s iconic Vultures shirt, Devo’s energy dome helmets, the acoustic guitar which Rise Against wrote most of their first songs and the chainsaw Sum 41 used to kick off their shows during their crazy Does This Look Infected? era. The museum will allow visitors to engage with the interactive exhibits including one where they can play their favorite musician’s guitar and amplifier.

Fat Mike is bassist and vocalist for the band NOFX and in a statement he discusses the details of The Punk Rock Museum.

“The Punk Rock Museum’s criteria for acceptance is straightforward: If you’re a punk band, you’re f…ing in. It’s that simple. This museum is the result of the passionate, dedicated work from the museum’s “punk-rock collective,” 10 talented, like-minded musicians and industry professionals brought together by Fat Mike to plan and build this “Church of punk rock. The Museum aspires to document punk’s stories and deep cultural impact over the past five decades. Some of the characters from these stories are also major investors for the museum, including Pat Smear, Brett Gurewitz, Kevin Lyman and Tony Hawk.” said Mike