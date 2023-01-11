John Cale Shares Moving New Single “Noise Of You”

Home News Roy Lott January 11th, 2023 - 11:46 PM

John Cale has released his latest single Noise Of You” from his first new album in over 10 years called Mercy, out January 20th on Double Six / Domino. The song starts with the words “Yup, its a love song” and transcends into a euphoric indie-pop song.“I don’t tend to romanticize the idea of love. It represents ‘need’ and that’s not something I’m particularly comfortable with. When it gets ahold of you though – don’t let go – no matter how many times you mess it up!” Cale says about the song.

Cale also released the song’s accompanying visual which shows different pictures of Cale throughout his life in New York. The video is directed by Pepi Ginsberg.

“I was so inspired by John’s relationship to process and collaboration and wanted to mirror his approach to art in this video for ‘Noise Of You,’ which John describes as a love song,” Ginsberg said in a press release. “Setting out to make a ‘moving’ portrait of John, we have mapped images and video of John’s life over his former home of New York City, creating a conversation between past and present, reflecting the way that distant, and sometimes dissonant, voices can reach across divides of space and time to speak their own language of love.”