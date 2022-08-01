John Cale Shares Vibrant New Song & Video “Night Crawling”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 1st, 2022 - 5:27 PM

Welsh singer-songwriter, composer and record producer John Cale has shared a new single entitled “Night Crawling.” The song is accompanied by an animated music video. The track is inspired by ‘70s NYC pre-disco as well as personal experiences he had with his late friend David Bowie.

Speaking on the song’s production, Cale offered, “When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads!”

The song is mesmerizing with luxurious textures, an energetic synth beat and measured percussion. Cale’s vocals complement the instrumentals with their oscillating, distinctive quality. The video is equally unique with groovy ‘70s style clothing, intricate backdrops and colorful designs.

Cale will be going on tour in the fall, visiting various cities throughout the UK. The trek will begin on October 23 in Edinburgh at The Queen’s Hall. From there, he will visit York, Cardiff, Whitley Bay, Birmingham, Bexhill on Sea, London and Cambridge before closing the tour on November 11 in Liverpool at the Philharmonic Hall.

John Cale Fall 2022 UK Tour Dates

10/23 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

10/24 – York, UK @ Barbican

10/28 – Cardiff, WLS @ Llais Festival

10/31 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

11/3 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

11/7 – Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

11/9 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

11/10 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

11/11 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall