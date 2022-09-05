Suicide Silence Unveil Heavy New Song & Video “You Must Die”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2022 - 1:00 PM

California-based deathcore band Suicide Silence have released a new song entitled “You Must Die” from their forthcoming new album Remember… You Must Die which is set to arrive in early 2023 via Century Media Records. The track is accompanied by a brutal new music video.

Speaking on the new track, the band stated, “’You Must Die’ reminds us that time is merciless. Every second the clock ticks we grow closer to death and what happens after our short bout with time is a total mystery. ‘You Must Die’ was written as a reminder to remember death and to not let time be our master.”

The band will be touring this fall with Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage and Baroness. The tour will kick off with a show in Brooklyn, New York at Coney Island on September 9. The trek will continues with the bands visiting New Jersey, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. The tour will close out with a concert in Denver, Colorado at the Fillmore Auditorium on September 30.

Suicide Silence has also been included on the 2022 lineup for Knotfest Colombia alongside Pantera, Bring Me The Horizon, Judas Priest, Trivium, Sepultura and more. Their most recent full length album, Become The Hunter, was released back in February 2020.

Suicide Silence Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates With Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage & Baroness

9/9 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

9/10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

9/11 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

9/13 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

9/14 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

9/16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

9/17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

9/18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *LOG and Baroness only

9/24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

9/26 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi