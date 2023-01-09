mxdwn Music

Belle & Sebastian Announce Surprise New Album Late Developers for January 2023 Release

January 9th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com indie pop band Belle & Sebastian  have announced their upcoming album Late Developers will released this Friday. Late Developers was recorded during  2022’s A Bit of Previous sessions where it finds lead singer Stuart Murdoch and his fellow bandmates using their skills to create music.

Before the release of Late Developers , the band shared the tune  “I Don’t Know What You See in Me,” which is available with its own music video. The single was co-written by Pete Ferguson of the band Wuh Oh and the music video is the first time Belle & Sebastian have ever hired a co-writer to help create their content.

Late Developers is a follow up to A Bit of Previous, which is the band’s first studio album in seven years. Belle & Sebastian  will be touring North America later on this year.

