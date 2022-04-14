Belle & Sebastian Share Nostalgic New Song And Lyric Video “Young And Stupid”

Home News Roy Lott April 14th, 2022 - 10:03 AM

Belle and Sebastian have released a new single, “Young and Stupid,” taken from their forthcoming new album A Bit Of Previous, out May 6th on Matador. The song is accompanied by a lyric video that shows family photos of each band member. Check it out below.

“Young And Stupid” follows the first single “ Unnecessary Drama .”

Belle and Sebastian released a fundraiser song called “ If They’re Shooting at You ” in support of those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The video is a visual collaboration with photographers covering the conflict on the ground, with all proceeds from the song going to the Red Cross.

A Bit of Previous is available in four different artwork covers across LP, CD and digital. The indie version of the LP includes a bonus 7″ with standalone album title track. The band also announced a new slew of tour dates, set to kick off May 24 in Asheville, NC. Thee Sacred Souls, Tennis, Los Bitchos and Japanese Breakfast will open on select dates. Tickets are on sale now.