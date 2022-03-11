Belle & Sebastian Share Vivid New Song And Video “If They’re Shooting At You”, Proceeds Will Go To Red Cross

Home News Federico Cardenas March 11th, 2022 - 7:05 PM

The Irish pop band Belle and Sebastian have released a new track titled “If They’re Shooting at You,” along with an accompanying video piece. The new track is intended to spread awareness and act as a fundraiser for the current situation in Ukraine. The band has pledged that all proceeds from the song, including royalties, streaming and digital sales will all go to the Red Cross. The band notes that all donations made through Bandcamp will be matched by the UK government, and the band has also provided options to directly donate to the cause.

When describing the song, Belle and Sebastian’s frontman Stuart Murdoch explained that the track was made while they were already making songs for their new album, but after the situation at Ukraine escalated, what they were doing at the time “all felt a bit silly to be honest.” Murdoch explained that the song is all about “being lost, broken and under threat of violence,” with the key lyric relating to the Ukrainian situation being the line stating “if they’re shooting at you kid you must be doing something right.” Murdoch goes on to offer his complete support to the people in Ukraine, as well as his hopes that their suffering will soon end.

The music video for “If They’re Shooting at You” is a visual collage of pictures from various photographers showcasing those hurt most in Ukraine. While showing off the tragedy of Ukraine, the video also intends to show messages of hope and support. Watch the video for “If They’re Shooting at You” below.

Belle and Sebastian are planning to release their upcoming album, A Bit of Previous, on May 6.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat