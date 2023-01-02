mxdwn Music

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Hits Most-Streamed Song Of All Time On Spotify

January 2nd, 2023 - 5:33 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Music artist The Weeknd sure is make waves in the world of music because according to stereogum.com The Weeknd’s song  “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s tune “Shape Of You” to become the top most-streamed song in Spotify history. According to a Twitter post from  the company Chart Data, “Blinding Lights” now has 3.332 billion streams on the platform, which is just a more than “Shape Of You.”

 

Also both “Blinding Lights” and “Shape Of You” are the only tracks to reach the 3 billion mark on Spotify to date. In 2021, “Blinding Lights” broke the record for spending the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

On New Years Eve The Weeknd went on his Twitter account to tell the world about “Blinding Lights” become the most streamed song on Spotify.

Shortly when The Weeknd posted on Twitter the Blinding Lights Update Twitter account posted a quote and a video from Sheeran discussing how surprised he is to find out that “Blinding Lights” will be taking over the top spot on Spotify.

