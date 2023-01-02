The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Hits Most-Streamed Song Of All Time On Spotify

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 5:33 PM

Music artist The Weeknd sure is make waves in the world of music because according to stereogum.com The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s tune “Shape Of You” to become the top most-streamed song in Spotify history. According to a Twitter post from the company Chart Data, “Blinding Lights” now has 3.332 billion streams on the platform, which is just a more than “Shape Of You.”

.@theweeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” is now the #1 most streamed song in Spotify history, surpassing @edsheeran‘s “Shape of You” (3.332 billion). — chart data (@chartdata) December 31, 2022

Also both “Blinding Lights” and “Shape Of You” are the only tracks to reach the 3 billion mark on Spotify to date. In 2021, “Blinding Lights” broke the record for spending the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

On New Years Eve The Weeknd went on his Twitter account to tell the world about “Blinding Lights” become the most streamed song on Spotify.

happy new years to blinding lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight @Spotify pic.twitter.com/kNL0X6zK2o — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 31, 2022

Shortly when The Weeknd posted on Twitter the Blinding Lights Update Twitter account posted a quote and a video from Sheeran discussing how surprised he is to find out that “Blinding Lights” will be taking over the top spot on Spotify.

“Blinding Lights is about to take over Shape of You as the most-streamed song of all time. And I don’t think that that debuted at #1, I think it debuted at like 11 or 12. And then it grew, and now it’s the biggest song of all time.” — @edsheeran on The Breakfast Club (10/18/22) pic.twitter.com/eofdNK6Zpt — Blinding Lights Updates (@BlindingSights) November 15, 2022

