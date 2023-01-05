Eurythmics Reflect On The 40th Anniversary of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 7:23 PM

According to nme.com today the iconic Eurythmics are celebrating 40 years of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” On January 4, 1983 the duo released their second album and a few weeks later they released the album’s title song as the record’s final single, which became a smash hit and sent the Eurythmics to popularity.

Singer and songwriter Annie Lennox celebrated the anniversary by going on instagram to share a message and a clip from the music video.

“It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago! It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!

Lennox continues with: “Songs are like ships… They have their own particular voyages and destinations.. Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.”

Also Lennox’s bandmate Dave Stewart went on Instagram to share his reflection of the monumental moment.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” topped Billboard’s Hot 100 and landed at Number Two in the UK singles chart. Also the tune went to number one in other countries including France.