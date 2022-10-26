Katatonia Announces New Album Sky Void Of Stars For January 2023 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Atrium”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 26th, 2022 - 11:07 PM

The Swedish heavy metal titans Katatonia have officially announced a new album, entitled Sky Void of Stars. The band’s 12th studio album, the upcoming project is set to drop on January 23 via Napalm Records. To commemorate the announcement, the Stockholm-based band has released a new single “Atrium,” along with an accompanying music video.

This newest project from Katatonia intends to act as a buffet proving much of what the band does best, focusing on the band’s signature gloomy and atmospheric sound. Blabbermouth quotes the band’s statement on the upcoming project, explaining that: “Our 12th album, ‘Sky Void Of Stars’ is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the KATATONIA signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

See the full tracklisting and album art for the upcoming project below.

Sky Void of Stars Tracklist

1. Austerity

2. Colossal Shade

3. Opaline

4. Birds

5. Drab Moon

6. Author

7. Impermanence (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

8. Sclera

9. Atrium

10. No Beacon To Illuminate Our Fall

11. Absconder (bonus track)

Lead single and track #9 “Atrium” has provided fans with a taste of the more energetic side of the project, mixing a somewhat gloomy atmosphere and instrumental with the passionate and poetic vocals of Jonas Renkse. A visual for the track, providing a dark black and white atmosphere to accompany the song’s dim tone, stars the band’s front man. Watch the official music video for “Atrium” via YouTube below.

Sky Void of Stars will follow the Swedish band’s previous album, 2020’s City of Burials, a followup to 2016’s The Fall of Hearts.