The Lemon Twigs Shares Woeful New Single “Corner Of My Eye”

Rock band The Lemon Twigs are already creating waves in the new year because according to consequence.net the brother duo have shared their new single “Corner of My Eye” which is The Lemon Twigs’s first release through their new label home Captured Tracks. Also in light of the announcement the duo has dropped the official music video of “Corner of My Eye.

The Lemon Twigs’s band members Brian and Michael D’Addario have teased “Corner of My Eye” during their concerts but the tune did deserve a studio version. The Lemon Twigs created a soft rock rock vibe that brings a felling of early folk music. The lyrics “But when I’ve got you in the corner of my eye/ All my moments are the same when day or night” shows how the D’Addario brothers sing in bittersweet harmony as elegant guitar riffs serenades the atmosphere.

In the press release The Lemon Twigs discussed how they created “Corner of My Eye.”

“We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC. Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

The Lemon Twigs’s last album was 2020’s Songs for the General Public and since then the duo has covered Daniel Johnston’s “Scuttle Butt” for a livestream tribute and supported Bleachers on their 2022 tour.