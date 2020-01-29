Mount Eerie Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Mount Eerie, the musical project from Phil Elverum has announced a brief spring 2020 tour, which will see him travel across the northeast United States and Canada. Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron, who is also a member of the indie rock band Eric’s trip will be opening during some of these April tour dates. Elverum is also scheduled to open for prominent indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen this summer in Brooklyn.

Doiron recently collaborated with Elverum for the project Lost Wisdom pt. 2, released during November of last year via the record label P.W. Elverum & Sun. This project eight new tracks from the duo, alongside its lead single titled “Love Without Possession.” This project was a sequel to their first Lost Wisdom project, which was released back in 2008.

Elverum released Now Only in 2018, which was released during a tumultuous time for the performer as he dealt with the death of his wife Geneviève Castrée, who was the mother of his child. The performer eventually began another relationship with actress Michelle Williams, however this relationship also deteriorated, and would go on to influence his latest album project with Doiron.

“Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 is deeply personal, which at this point, one could expect of Elverum. Though centered around his separation from his wife, the album is much more than a saddening retelling,” mxdwn reviewer Gabby Victoria explained. “It isn’t a collection of disheartening conclusions, but a reflection on a period that was marked by a myriad of different feelings that ultimately ends on a considerably hopeful truth”

I now announce to you 7 shows in April.https://t.co/B53jxZutKI pic.twitter.com/Vhmvr7BmQ4 — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) January 28, 2020

Mount Eerie 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Halifax, NS – All Nations Church

02/01 – Sackville, NB – Stereophonic XV (day) ^

02/01 – Fredericton, NB – Shivering Songs Festival (night) ^

04/12 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

04/13 – Easthampton, MA – Flywheel

04/14 – Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery

04/15 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

04/16 – Burlington, VT – Ruach haMaqom

04/17 – Ottawa, ON – St. Alban’s Church

04/18 – Guelph, ON – Kazoo! Festival

04/19 – Detroit, MI – The Jam Handy

07/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park Bandshell #

^ = w/ Julie Doiron

# = w/ Angel Olsen