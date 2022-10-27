Alison Wonderland Drops Empowering New Single “Down the Line”

Home News Karan Singh October 27th, 2022 - 12:07 PM

In the leadup to her Halloween performances, Australian producer and DJ Alison Wonderland has released an anthemic new single. The track opens with her on vocals accompanied by a warm acoustic guitar, which then grows into a multitude of voices — “Down The Line” glimmers with hope in the face of loneliness. Though the song was originally exclusive to the vinyl edition of Alison’s new album, Loner, you can now check it out below:

The above video follows the misadventures of a trio of motivational speakers as they try to inspire a lackluster crowd. It was directed by Alison’s frequent collaborator, Prad Sen of the Avalanches, and produced by Fiona Dunn.

“We need the dark times in order to get to the light,” Alison Wonderland explains. “We need that experience to know that it’s going to be okay one day. The track is me acknowledging that I was alone during a difficult time but knew that I was going to get through it and be okay, down the line. We’re all going through a dark time right now, and sometimes we need to be reminded that it’s going to be okay. No matter what happens, we will be okay.”

Alison will be performing this weekend at Boo! Seattle (October 28) and Scream In Edmonton (October 29). In November, she’ll play a headline show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and perform at several festivals, including EDC Orlando.