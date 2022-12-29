Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Home News Karan Singh December 29th, 2022 - 11:40 AM

American rapper and singer Theophilus London is now officially missing. As per the Los Angeles Police Department, his whereabouts have been unknown since July though the report was filed only two days ago. Law enforcement is currently looking for any leads and information regarding the musician’s location.

The following statement by London’s friends and family was shared by a representative of the Secretly Group:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.

London is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Ye (formerly Kanye West) on “All Day” and Can’t Stop” as well as with Tame Impala on “Only You” and “Whiplash.” His first taste of success came with the release of “Humdrum Town” in 2009, following which he dropped his debut solo album, Timez Are Weird These Days.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang