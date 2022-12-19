Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Blood, Sweat, & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” As Part Of “Hanukkah Sessions”

Home News Roy Lott December 19th, 2022 - 7:13 PM

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin held the first “Hanukkah Sessions” project in person on December 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, California. This venue holds only 250 people and was presented by director Judd Apatow. Profits from the event go towards the Anti-Defamation League. Grohl served on drums while Kurstin was on keys backing Jewish rockers with original songs and covers.

Apatow joined on a cover of The Spinning Wheels’ “Blood, Sweat and Tears.” P!nk then popped in singing her very own “Get The Party Started” and Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s helped on “Heads Will Roll.” Beck and Jack Black also joined in on the fun with fun Beck covering his own E-Pro and Black covering “The Spirit Of Radio,” which is originally performed by Rush. The Hannukah Sessions were recorded and is set to be released at later date. In the meantime, Apatow’s cover of “Blood, Sweat and Tears” is available to listen to below.

The Hanukkah Sessions began during the global pandemic by Grohl and Kurstin. They previously covered the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Mountian’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away ” and Bob Dylan’s (“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” to name a few.

The Hannukah Sessions 2022 Setlist:

01. Spinning Wheel (Blood, Sweat and Tears cover) (with Judd Apatow)

02. Get The Party Started (P!NK cover) (with P!nk)

03. The Things We Do For Love (10CC cover) (with Inara George)

04. At Seventeen (Janis Ian cover) (with Violet Grohl)

05. E-Pro (Beck cover) (with Beck)

06. Heads Will Roll (Yeah Yeah Yeah’s cover) (with Karen O)

07. The Spirit Of Radio (Rush cover) (with Jack Black)

08. We Love L.A. (Randy Newman cover) (with Greg Kurstin)

09. Just A Gigolo / I Ain’t Got Nobody (Louis Prima cover) (with Kyle Gass)